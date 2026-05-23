UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Check Exam Timings, What To Carry And What To Avoid At Exam Centre

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UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Exam: The Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in various locations across the country on May 24, 2026. Up to 8,19,372 candidates have signed up for UPSC CSE 2026 this year, filling about 933 positions. The UPSC CSE preliminary exam will be administered in two shifts using an offline format based on OMR. Following General Studies Paper I in the morning, the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper II will be held in the afternoon.

The e-Admit Cards of the accepted applicants have been posted by the Commission on its website upsconline.nic.in. It is recommended that candidates obtain and print their e-Admit Cards. It is recommended that candidates review the crucial exam day rules, the exam center, the reporting time, and the information of their admit card before taking the test.

The Commission has said unequivocally that once the gates are closed, no candidate will be permitted to enter the testing location. Gates will close at 2 PM for the afternoon session and at 9 AM for the morning session.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Exam: Exam date and time

Exam Date: May 24, 2026 (Sunday)

General Studies (GS) Paper 1

Timing: 9:30 am to 11:30 am

CSAT (Paper 2)

Timing: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Entry Closing Time

Morning Session: 9:00 am

Afternoon Session: 2:00 pm

Late entry will not be allowed.

Exam Mode: Offline (Pen-and-Paper Based)

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Exam: Steps to download e-admit card

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

Step 2: Click the "e-Admit Card: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026" link after visiting the "What's New" section of the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be taken to the UPSC application portal, where they can sign in with their URN, registered email address, and mobile number.

Step 4: Download the admit card after logging in, then print it out clearly for later use.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Exam: Required documents

Printed Copy of e-Admit Card:

Candidates must carry a printout of the UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 e-Admit Card to the exam centre.

Valid Photo ID Proof:

Candidates must bring the original photo identity card whose number is mentioned on the e-Admit Card.

Additional Documents For Unclear Photograph Cases

Original photo ID proof

Two passport-sized photographs (one for each exam session)

Undertaking form, if required

Important Note: Candidates without the e-Admit Card will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Exam: What to carry for exam

Printed e-Admit Card

Candidates must carry a printout of the UPSC e-Admit Card to the exam centre.

Valid Photo ID Proof

Carry the original government-issued photo identity card whose number is mentioned on the admit card.

Black Ballpoint Pen

Candidates are advised to carry a black ballpoint pen for filling the OMR sheet and attendance list.

Passport-Sized Photographs (If Required)

Candidates with unclear photographs on the admit card must carry two passport-size photographs, one for each session.

Gazette Notification For Name Change (If Applicable)

Candidates who changed their name after matriculation must carry the original Gazette notification along with ID proof.

Basic/Normal Wristwatch

Only simple analogue or regular wristwatches are allowed.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Exam: What not to carry inside the exam centre

Mobile Phones

Smart Watches Or Digital Watches

Bluetooth Devices/Earphones

Books, Notes, Papers

Bags Or Luggage

Calculators Or IT Gadgets

Electronic Or Communication Devices

Any Expensive Or Valuable Items

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Exam: Important instructions for candidates

Venue supervisors will not arrange storage facilities for prohibited items.

Candidates carrying banned items must make their own storage arrangements outside the exam centre.

Bringing incriminating material, including written notes on admit cards or papers, can lead to cancellation of candidature, police action, or debarment from future exams.

Even switched-off electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.