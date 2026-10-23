Over 100 NSG Commandos Conduct Anti-Terror Drill At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple To Test Safety Arrangements Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 | VIDEO

Over 100 NSG Commandos Conduct Anti-Terror Drill At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos conducted an anti-terror mock drill at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on Thursday night to assess security arrangements ahead of Simhastha 2028. The exercise began around 11 pm and continued until 2 am. Security agencies cleared areas around Neelkanth Gate and Nandi Gate before switching off the lights. Armed NSG commandos took positions to simulate a terrorist attack. Officials clarified that there was no actual threat.

Commandos Conduct Operation In Darkness

NSG Black Cat commandos moved with weapons and security equipment from the Mansarovar area of Mahakal Lok towards the Trinetra Control Room.

The exercise tested the agencies' ability to respond swiftly, neutralise attackers and safely evacuate devotees. It also aimed to identify potential weaknesses in the temple's security arrangements.

ATS, Police Participate

Personnel from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Mahakal Police Station, Mahakal Lok Police Station, district administration and temple administration participated in the joint exercise.

Security agencies assessed coordination, entry and exit points, emergency routes and evacuation procedures within the temple complex.

Security Preparations For Simhastha 2028

The drill formed part of preparations for Simhastha 2028, when large numbers of devotees are expected to visit Ujjain.

Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Sharma said the exercise aimed to strengthen security at the temple, which holds religious significance for millions of devotees.

Operation Details Not Disclosed

Officials did not disclose the number of dummy terrorists involved or devotees considered for evacuation during the simulated attack.

The NSG had conducted a similar exercise at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Sep 26, 2023, focusing on counter-terrorism response and rescue operations.