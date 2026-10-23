MP's Ujjain Simhastha 2028 Works Under Scanner, ₹15 Lakh Penalty Ordered Over Poor Quality And Delays | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Poor construction quality, project deficiencies and delays in works being undertaken for Simhastha Mahaparv-2028 drew sharp criticism from administrative officials and public representatives during inspections on Thursday. Penalties totalling Rs 15 lakh were ordered against three contractors.

Divisional commissioner-cum-Simhastha fair officer Asheesh Singh and collector Raushan Kumar Singh inspected road projects being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

They reviewed the proposed underpass connecting Shankaracharya Square, a crucial link for Simhastha. PWD officials presented project drawings at the site.

Singh directed officials to develop junctions and connecting roads between the riverbank and fair area systematically to ensure smooth movement of millions of devotees.

The team inspected the 4.6-km four-lane road connecting Bada Pull, Ranjit Hanuman Temple and Mojamkhedi, besides the 0.9-km stretch from Mojamkhedi to Kal Bhairav.

Core-cutting tests conducted during a road audit by CIEL (CEL) found satisfactory road strength. However, poor finishing along the cement concrete (CC) road edges prompted Singh to order a Rs 5 lakh penalty on M/s Bohre Construction.

He also directed departmental engineers to remain present at construction sites to monitor quality and progress.

Penalty on Police Housing contractors

Reviewing projects undertaken by Ujjain Development Authority (UDA), Police Housing, tourism department and electricity board, Singh ordered penalties of Rs 5 lakh each on Police Housing contractors following deficiencies identified in a third-party audit.

Projects included 448 constables' quarters being constructed by the Housing Board, NGO barracks, an officers' rest house, an NGO training hostel, a soldiers' training hostel and renovation of old buildings.

Singh ordered immediate rectification of deficiencies and directed officials to issue proper notices to affected residents in road-widening cases without delay.

Mayor inspects road widening exercise

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal inspected road-widening works from Sindhi Colony Chauraha to Neelganga and from Koyla Phatak through Nijatpura and Kanthal Chauraha to Sati Gate.

He reviewed traffic arrangements and construction progress.

The 900-metre stretch between Sindhi Colony Chauraha and Neelganga has been widened to 30 metres, with central lighting, a divider and other infrastructure works undertaken.

Displeased with slow progress, Tatwal ordered a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the contractor and directed officials to accelerate construction, ensuring timely completion without compromising quality.