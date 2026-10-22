RTO Visits To Reduce As Services Go Online, Private Players Gain Bigger Role In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People across Madhya Pradesh may soon have to make fewer visits to Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), as the transport department moves towards online and faceless services while expanding the role of private institutions and vehicle dealers. Several services are already available online, while other procedures are being restructured. The impact of these changes is expected to become more visible over the next six months, reducing the need for applicants to visit RTO offices for routine work.

Transport department officials said services are increasingly being delivered through the VAHAN and SARATHI portals, with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) providing the technology infrastructure. The department is moving towards a faceless system aimed at making transport-related services more convenient and reducing dependence on physical offices.

Vehicle fitness testing shifts towards private centres

The department is expanding the role of authorised private fitness centres for commercial vehicles. The move is intended to reduce dependence on RTO offices for fitness-related procedures. However, fitness tests for certain categories of vehicles, including e-rickshaws, will continue to be conducted at RTO offices.

Permanent driving licence process set for changes

Online applications for learner's licences are already available. The department is now preparing changes to the process for obtaining permanent driving licences, including a greater role for private driving training institutes. Under the proposed arrangement, applicants will undergo training at authorised institutes before completing the prescribed process for obtaining a licence. Services such as duplicate driving licences and licence renewals are already available online, reducing the need for applicants to visit transport offices for these tasks.

Dealers may handle the entire vehicle registration process

Vehicle dealers are already handling several procedures related to the registration of new vehicles, including entering vehicle identification details. The department is now preparing to expand their role so that the entire registration process can be completed at the dealer level.

The arrangement is expected to be implemented in around three months. If introduced as planned, it could significantly reduce the need for new vehicle owners to visit RTO offices for registration-related work.

Online auto-approval for ownership transfers

The transfer of ownership of used vehicles has also moved towards an online, auto-approval-based system. The arrangement came into effect on Sept 7. However, RTO officials have reportedly raised objections, citing irregularities in its implementation.

The transport department is gradually expanding digital services and private-sector participation across different procedures. However, not all services have been shifted entirely out of RTO offices, and different arrangements are being introduced in phases.

The broader objective is to make transport-related services faster and more accessible, allowing citizens to complete routine procedures online or through authorised service providers rather than visiting government offices.