MP's Ujjain Digvijaya Singh's Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra Gains Momentum, Raises Ram Mandir Donation And EVM Issues | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' is drawing rural support, taking on the character of a traditional 'Panchkoshi' pilgrimage.

The yatra demands action over alleged theft of Ram Mandir offerings and dissolution of its existing trust.

On Thursday, the third day, the procession began from Sinduriya village in Dewas district at 8 am. Singh and his wife Amrita Rai interacted with villagers.

Raising concerns over Ram Mandir donations, electoral rolls and electronic voting machines (EVMs), Singh questioned the government and Vishva Hindu Parishad. He claimed growing participation and urged people to assert their constitutional, social and religious rights democratically.

Rai criticised the government's 'Kisan Kalyan Year' declaration, highlighting farmers' difficulties in obtaining fertilisers, seeds and remunerative crop prices.

The yatra, which began from Shiv Dham, Ujjain, on Oct 20, is headed towards Ayodhya.

Thursday's route covered Sinduriya, Khajuria Parmar, Jawasiya, Goyal Petrol Pump and Kablikheda Junction. After lunch at 1 pm, it proceeded via Universal Academy School, Swastik Marriage Garden and Kalash Marriage Garden to Tarana.

MLA Mahesh Parmar welcomed the procession, joined by Congress leaders and villagers.

Having covered 32 km in two-and-a-half days, participants halted at Kalash Garden overnight. They will leave for Devakhedi-Junapani in Shajapur district on Friday.