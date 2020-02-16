Only Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are happy in India: Digvijaya Singh targets BJP over Bhagwat's statement

Indore: Targeting BJP over Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that everyone is unhappy and protesting even after having worldly comfort, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah are happy in the country.

“What Bhagwat said is right. Everyone is unhappy and protesting in the country and everyone knows why everyone is unhappy. Corporate sector is unhappy, businessmen are unhappy, teachers are unhappy but Modi and Shah are happy,” he told mediapersons here on Sunday.

Singh added that the government is bringing in CAA, NPR, and NRC to divert people’s attention from basic issues like inflation and unemployment.

“We have challenged CAA and NPR in Supreme Court and will continue protest against the unnecessary law. As for showing documents in NPR, I will not show any document as the government already has all my information through various cards,” he said.

The former chief minister also criticised Delhi police for beating students in library of Jamia University and said this is what Congress leaders had been saying that police had brutally thrashed innocent children.

To a query, Singh said new state Congress president will be appointed soon.