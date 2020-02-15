Congress leaders come face to face: Jyotiraditya Scindia's statement to take to streets; Kamal Nath says 'let it be so'

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath gave a curt reply to former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia’s threat that he would take to the streets if services of guest scholars were not regularised; "let it be so," Nath said.

Nath made the above statement to media persons after attending the Congress’s coordination committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. Scindia on Friday had ripped into his own government during his two-day visit to the state.

On the issue of guest scholars, Scindia said that it was in Congress’s Vachan Patra (manifesto) that their services would be regularised. Scindia then went on to say that he would take to the streets with swords and shields if the party reneges on its promises made in the manifesto.

It is clear from Nath’s statement that internal squabbling in the party may spill out on the streets any day.

Scindia has already expressed his resentment against the government several times.

He said that the party had promised to waive farmers’ loan up to Rs 2 lakh, but only farmers with loans up to Rs 50,000 got relief.

“If the party reneges on its promises made before the assembly elections, he will launch an agitation for the people,” Scindia said.

The supporters of Scindia have demanded that he should be made MPCC president. But, CM Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh did not agree to it and the appointment of MPCC head is still hanging in balance.

It is said that one Rajya Sabha seat in the state will soon be vacant. Other than vying for the post of MPCC president, Scindia is also in the race for RS membership.

Scindia is angry because he is not getting enough attention from the government. Nath, however, said there was no gap between the government and the organisation.