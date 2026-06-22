One Exam, One Last Chance: 16.5k Madhya Pradesh Students To Take CBSE Supplementary Test On July 15

One Exam, One Last Chance: 16.5k MP Students To Take CBSE Supplementary Test On July 15 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For nearly 16,500 Class 12 students across Madhya Pradesh, a single three-hour examination now carries the weight of an entire academic year.

Following a challenging board examination season marked by concerns over on-screen marking (OSM), digital evaluation, and unexpected drops in scores, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled the supplementary examination on July 15.

The test will be conducted in a single session across the country, compressing what was earlier a staggered schedule into one high-pressure morning.

The impact is especially significant in Indore, one of the state’s key education centres. School estimates suggest that around 1,300 to 1,500 students from the city will appear for the examination.

Most candidates are either attempting to clear a compartment in a single subject or improve scores that fell short of college admission cut-offs.

The rise in supplementary candidates this year follows the board’s transition to on-screen marking (OSM).

When results were declared in May, the Bhopal region recorded a pass percentage of 79.43 per cent, significantly lower than the national average of 85.20 per cent.

The gap has left a considerable number of students requiring a second attempt.

School authorities report that the highest number of compartment cases are concentrated in subjects such as Physics, Mathematics, and Accountancy, which are widely considered among the more challenging papers.

With examinations being conducted simultaneously nationwide, strict protocols will be enforced.

Entry to centres will close at 10 am, and late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Question papers will be distributed at 10:15 am, followed by a mandatory 15-minute reading period. The writing session will run from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The board has also outlined clear eligibility rules. Students are permitted to appear in only one subject.

Those who have failed in two or more subjects will be required to repeat the academic year.

For some candidates from the previous batch, this remains their final opportunity to clear the examination.

Schools across Indore have begun counselling sessions to help students manage stress and maintain focus during preparation.

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Child counsellor Dr Vini Jhariya said the examination should be seen as an opportunity rather than a setback.

She added that focusing on a single subject allows for more targeted revision and improved performance.

Admit cards will be issued by schools ahead of the examination. However, students have been advised to carefully verify their allotted centres, as many have been shifted from their original board examination venues.

Results are expected in early August, leaving successful candidates with a narrow window to complete admission procedures before the academic session progresses further.

For thousands of students, the countdown has begun. The examination is not just a test, but a crucial second chance to move forward.