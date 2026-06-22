Malwa’s Famous Garadu And Sailana Balam Cucumber Earn GI Recognition |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Garadu tuber, a winter delicacy from Madhya Pradesh's Malwa region, and the juicy Balam cucumber from Sailana have been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The recognition is expected to boost farmers' income and export prospects, officials said on Monday.

Talking to PTI, Deputy Director of Horticulture Mangal Singh Dodwe said that Garadu tuber and Balam cucumber, cultivated in Ratlam district, have long remained popular among food enthusiasts because of the region's distinctive climate, soil and traditional horticultural practices.

जैसे ही सर्दियाँ दस्तक देती हैं, मध्यप्रदेश की गलियाँ गराडू की खुशबू से महक उठती हैं!

यह केवल स्वाद नहीं, सर्दियों का लाजवाब एहसास है।



आपकी गराडू खाने की पसंदीदा जगह कौन-सी है?



बताइए कमेंट्स में! pic.twitter.com/rr4ruYrcog — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) November 5, 2025

The GI tag was recently granted based on applications and data submitted from Ratlam district, he said.

Balam cucumber, cultivated in Ratlam's Sailana area, is known for its large size and distinctive colour, making for a juicy summer snack, while Garadu, grown across the Malwa region in western MP, is a starchy tuber relished during winters.

Garadu is usually deep-fried and served with spices and a dash of lemon juice.

According to officials, several farmers are engaged in the cultivation of both crops.

Balam cucumber is currently cultivated in nearly 100 hectares in Ratlam district, while Garadu is grown on around 120 hectares.

The GI tag would strengthen the identity of these crops at the national and international level and is expected to help farmers secure better prices, expand cultivation and boost export prospects, they said.

Other products with GI tag

Several food products from different districts of Madhya Pradesh have already received GI tags, including Ratlami sev, Kadaknath chicken, Riawan garlic, Chinnor rice and Sundarja mango, officials said.

A GI tag provides legal protection to a product's geographical origin and the specific qualities, reputation or other characteristics associated with it.