Madhya Pradesh’s Heritage Shines: 4 Traditional Products Get GI Tag | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four products from Madhya Pradesh have been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. They include Bhopali Batua and Zari Craft (Bhopal), Khajuraho Metal Craft (Chhatarpur), Malwa Painting (Malwa region, Dhar district) and Sarangpur Handloom Sarees and Fabrics (Rajgarh).

All these products represent the state's rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

The intricate metal craft of Khajuraho, the distinctive painting style of Malwa, the traditional handloom sarees of Sarangpur and the zari-embellished Bhopali Batua are all recognised for their uniqueness and geographical identity.

Obtaining the GI tag will strengthen the brand identity of these products, curb the circulation of counterfeit goods and enhance their value in national and international markets.

This will lead to increased opportunities for sustainable income and employment for local artisans, especially women.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) played a pivotal role in this process by providing financial assistance and technical guidance, as well as by coordinating with artisan groups and relevant institutions.

The initiative aims to preserve the unique identity of these traditional products and create better market opportunities for them.

The technical guidance was provided by the MP MSME Department and Padma Shri Rajnikant, known as the GI Man of India