Online Cricket Betting Racket Busted, 1 Arrested In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly accepting bets on cricket matches through an online betting application and seized a mobile phone used in the operation, said Aishbagh police on Friday.

Police are now searching for his associate, who allegedly helped him run the betting network.

Acting on a tip-off, officials raided an area near a hospital and detained a suspect identified as Shahid Siddiqui, a resident of Vardhman Green Park in Ashoka Garden.

During questioning at the Prabhat Square police outpost, officers examined his mobile phone and found evidence of online cricket betting activities. According to police, Siddiqui was using a betting ID on an online app to place wagers on cricket matches.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had learned the operation from a man known as Sajid Bhai of Kazicamp, who allegedly supplied betting app links and IDs through WhatsApp. Sajid also helped customers access the platform.

Police said Siddiqui later learned how to generate betting IDs and links himself and began directly providing them to customers. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding associate.