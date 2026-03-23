MP News: MSME Minister Urges Entrepreneurs To Promote GI-Tagged Ratlami Sev Globally

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MSME Minister Urges Entrepreneurs To Put GI-Tagged Ratlami Sev On World Map | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MSME Minister Chetan Kumar Kashyap has appealed to entrepreneurs to maximise the use of the GI tag and promote Ratlami Sev products in the national and international markets.

Ratlami Sev, a crispy fried snack from Ratlam in MP, earned the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2014, and it was renewed in 2024.

GI tag certifies that a product originates from a specific location. It highlights a product's unique qualities, protects the authenticity of traditional goods and promotes regional heritage.

Addressing the One District One Product (ODOP) summit in Ratlam on Sunday, Kashyap said, "Everyone should strive to ensure that Ratlami Sev's products are world-class, as per its reputation."

"The primary objective of the 'One District One Product' scheme is to promote the district's traditional products globally through GI tags, branding and marketing," he said at the event, attended by entrepreneurs, investors and officials.

Due to the Madhya Pradesh government's efforts, products like Ratlami Sev, Shivpuri's jackets, and Morena's gajak have become the state's signature products, the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned Ratlami Sev, which has given it international recognition, he noted.

Highlighting the work done to promote Ratlam's sev business and the individuals and businesses who have brought it global recognition, Kashyap said that PM Modi considers MSMEs to be the backbone of the country's economy and prioritises the development of local enterprises.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has accelerated industrial development by prioritising recognition for local products and has simplified the industrial policy to provide a favourable environment for entrepreneurs to invest in the state, he pointed out.

The minister urged entrepreneurs to come to the district and help advance the Ratlami Sev business and assured the government's support in this endeavour.

On the occasion, Kashyap honoured Shailendra Gandhi, who secured the GI tag for Ratlami Sev.

A digital presentation was given on the origin, development journey, and characteristics of Ratlami Sev, and participants were briefed on the historical and commercial significance, marketing and logistics of the business.

Kashyap said that under the leadership of CM Yadav, rapid progress is being made towards developing industries in Madhya Pradesh. Currently, agriculture contributes 30 to 40 per cent to the state's GDP, while industry contributes 20 per cent, and efforts are underway to increase it further, he said.

To promote industrial potential in the state, various regional industry conferences are being organised, inviting local and foreign investors.

Through these conferences, the state's regional identity is strengthened and its industries are being developed in a multifaceted manner by attracting new industries, the minister added.