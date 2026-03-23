Bhopal News: Eco-Friendly Toys Attract Visitors At Creative Economy Toy Fair 2026 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artisans from across the country showcased eco-friendly toys at the Creative Economy Toy Fair 2026, attracting visitors at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS).

The exhibition is part of a three-day event marking the 49th Foundation Day of IGRMS. Around 20 artisans from eight states have displayed handmade toys crafted from wood, cotton, wool and clay. They also use handmade and eco-friendly colours.

Crochet dolls from Manipur emerged as a major attraction, reflecting the rich handicraft traditions of the Northeast. Meena Patel, an artisan from Rajkot, presented intricate craftwork through crochet.

Manju Rawat from Madhya Pradesh, along with artisans from the Budhni region, showcased tribal dolls and traditional jewellery.

Artisans Madan Lal and Billu Ram Bhatt brought Rajasthan’s folk culture to life through traditional puppets. A wide range of dolls from Rajasthan also drew attention.

Karnataka’s Channapatna toy art, crafted using organic dyes and natural materials, was showcased by artisan Sarita Sharma. These toys received appreciation for their simplicity, aesthetic appeal and eco-friendly nature. The exhibition will remain open to visitors till March 23.