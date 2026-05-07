Madhya Pradesh Logs 35K Candidates In CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Cycle

Representational Image

Indore (Madya Pradesh): Nearly 35,000 students from Madhya Pradesh will appear for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examinations starting May 15, with thousands expected from Indore and a significantly higher concentration from the Bhopal CBSE region under the improvement and compartment system. Indore is projected to see around 3,000 to 4,000 candidates, while the Bhopal region is expected to account for a major share of the state’s participation.

The examinations will be held from May 15 to May 21, 2026, as part of CBSE’s second-board framework that allows students an additional opportunity to improve scores or clear compartment subjects.

Over 6.68 lakh students registered nationwide

Across India, CBSE has released admit cards for a total of 6,68,854 candidates registered for the second examination cycle after completion of the List of Candidates (LOC) process.

Of these, 5,25,655 students are appearing for improvement, 85,285 students are under the compartment category, and 57,914 students are appearing under both improvement and compartment categories.

Science most opted subject

Science remains the most preferred subject with 4,74,491 registrations, followed by Mathematics (Standard) with 3,68,843, Mathematics (Basic) with 1,78,878, Social Science with 1,54,619, and English Language and Literature with 98,536.

Under the improvement system, 1,92,508 candidates have opted for one subject, 2,79,227 for two subjects, and 1,97,119 for three subjects.

Admit cards issued; schools asked to act

CBSE has directed all affiliated schools to download admit cards from the official portal and ensure timely distribution to students. Private candidates have also been instructed to access their admit cards online.

In an official notification issued by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE instructed schools to brief students about examination rules, reporting time, and prohibited items before the commencement of exams.

The board has clearly stated that no candidate will be allowed entry after 10:00 AM under any circumstances, advising students to plan travel in advance.

Candidates must appear in proper school uniform and carry both their school identity card and CBSE admit card. Only permitted stationery items will be allowed inside examination halls.

Strict ban on electronic devices

CBSE has reiterated a strict ban on mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, and other electronic gadgets inside examination centres. Students have also been warned against sharing exam-related content or spreading rumours on platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and X.

CBSE stresses smooth conduct

CBSE Coordinator UK Jha said the board is ensuring smooth coordination across all centres in the country, including Madhya Pradesh.

“CBSE is focused on ensuring that the examinations are conducted smoothly and without disruption across all centres,” he said.

He added, “The Board is committed to conducting the examinations in a fair, smooth, and transparent manner. Students must reach centres on time and avoid carrying prohibited items.”

Two-attempt flexibility

CBSE has clarified that students may attempt up to three subjects for improvement, with the higher score across attempts reflected in the final marksheet-cum-certificate. The results are expected by the end of June 2026.