Omicron scare: Government admits presence of Omicron variant in Indore, eight cases found

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Sunday finally admitted the presence of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district. So, it continued to evade the questions in the presence of Omicron.

Though the district administration still chose to remain mum, the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed that eight cases of the new variant of coronavirus were detected in Indore.

Mishra said samples from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences were sent to New Delhi on suspicion of the highly transmissible variant of the COVID-19.

“As many as 26 foreign returnees were found positive in Indore out of which presence of Omicron variant was found in 8 of the patients. Fortunately, six of them were discharged from hospital, while two are still hospitalized but they don’t have any symptoms,” Mishra said.

According to senior officials of SAIMS, out of eight patients, six were tested positive on December 24 while two were found positive on December 21.

Meanwhile, MGM Medical College administration said that about 100 sample reports sent to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi are pending, so far.

According to reports, a 20-year-old male of Radio Colony area, who returned from USA on December 14, a 23-year-old male returned from UK on December 14, a 31-year-old man of Malharganj area, who had returned from Sharjah on December 17, a 33-year-old male of Juni Indore area returned from Tanzania on December 18, a 27-year-old female of Juni Indore area, returned from Tanzania on December 18, an 11-year-old boy of MG Road area, returned from USA, a 30-year-old male of Rau returned from USA, and a 33-year-old male of Dwarkapuri area, returned from Ghana were found positive for Covid-19.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CPCR team finds alleged religious conversion illegally being done in hostel

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:21 PM IST