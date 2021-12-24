Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CPCR team finds alleged religious conversion illegally being done in hostel

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) including education department and police investigated into the alleged religious conversion going in one of the villages in Raisen district, said the officials on Friday.

The member of CPCR Brijesh Chouhan told Free Press that few days back a video went viral on social media, in which tribal students are seen reading Bible and other material in a Church type building.

He added that information was received that in village Mehar-Manga, a forest village situated in Goharganj tehsil of Raisen, religious conversion activities are going on.

He further added that the commission formed the team to conduct a search in the village.

On Friday, teams reached village and inspected the building. The members found that no such activities but found a hostel that was run illegally.

The caretaker nun told the team that the building was constructed with the help of funds got from a national level NGO. Chouhan informed that in the hostel 15 students from different districts were staying and it was running since 2012. The nun was not having any permission to run the hostel.

He added that the parents of the children were called and were handed over to them.

The commission also came to know that village has a primary school but no building. The school runs in open place. The mid-day meal is served from the building.

It was found that prayers are held and in the prayer the students of the hostel and other participate. Chouhan added that the commission will collect reports and proper action will follow.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:47 PM IST