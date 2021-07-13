Official website of Indore police hacked, catch me if you can writes Paksitan-based hacker

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The official website of Indore police has been hacked, reportedly by a Pakistan-based hacker. The hacker has written Pakistan Zindabad and Free Kashmir on the home page of the website.

Soon after noticing that the website has been hacked, cyber cell of Indore police crime branch swung into action and blocked the website. The crime branch has registered a case and started investigation into the matter. A team of cyber experts has also been deployed to recover the page.

According to information, the miscreant, who hacked the website, wrote –“Hacked by Mohammed Bilal team PCE - Free Kashmir, Pakistan Zindabad,” in place of names of senior police officers including director general of police, Madhya Pradesh, inspector general of police, Indore. He also turned down the national flag of India and posted on the website.

Challenging the Indore police, the hacker wrote - ‘Catch.if.you.can@hotmail.com’.

Talking to Free Press, Additional Superintendent of Police, crime branch Indore, Guru Prasad Parashar said the website has been blocked and an expert team has been deployed to recover the page. We are registering a case and strict action will be taken against the accused,” he said.

Notably, the hacker who introduced himself as Mohammed Bilal and the PCE team has hacked websites of many institutions in India. The same person had hacked website of Andhra University in 2018.