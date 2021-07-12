Indore: Petrol on fire, diesel cools down 17 paise after three months

Indore: While petrol prices have been on fire for the last few months, diesel prices came down 17 paisa on Monday, albeit it is only a drop in the ocean.

While the price of petrol increased by 28 paise to touch Rs 109.66 a litre in Indore, diesel prices reduced by 17 paise per litre to Rs 98.66 a litre in Indore. Across the country as well, petrol prices increased in the range of 25-35 paise per litre, while diesel prices reduced by 15-20 paise per litre. Before Monday, the retail prices of petrol and diesel rose by a sharp 37 paise and 27 paise per litre respectively on Saturday, while it remained unchanged on Sunday.

The diesel price on July 1 was Rs 98.09 which increased by 20 paise on July 4 then 17 paise on July 7, 10 paise on July 8 and 27 paise on July 10. After an increase of 74 paise this month the price of diesel reached Rs 98.83 on Sunday and then dropped 17 paise on Monday to reach Rs 98.66.