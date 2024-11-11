NRIs Evince Interest In Indore Development Authority Building For Parents In Sunset Years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority is constructing a special building for senior citizens and some NRIs have evinced interest in booking flats in the building for their parents who live alone in the city.

IDA has started receiving queries regarding bookings from abroad. IDA officials said that NRIs are in constant touch with the IDA officials and waiting for the allotment process to start.

First senior citizen complex of state

“This will be the first senior citizen complex of the state. This multi-storey senior citizen complex is being built on 20 thousand square feet near Star Square in IDA's Scheme 134,” and will be completely ready by next month said IDA CEO RP Ahirwar.

“Flats will be given to the elderly above 60 years of age. The building is G-plus 6. Its construction will be completed by December. It will be run on no profit no loss basis. It will be operated by an agency ensuring its purpose is fulfilled,” he added.

Need for constructing senior citizen building?

The concept of constructing this building is that many elderly couples live alone. Their children have gone to other cities or abroad. The elderly feel lonely in their homes. They do not get social security. For this, Indore Development Authority started the work of building a 32-flat building and has built it at a cost Rs 16.36 crore. The building will have common kitchen, yoga hall, indoor games and the campus will be covered.

Model of the building inherited from Pune

A team of IDA was sent to Pune to learn about building operations. The team has returned after conducting a survey. The team has noted the conditions for the operation and maintenance of the building. The conditions will be listed and placed in the IDA board meeting. After that, further process will be done. The agency will be given the responsibility of operating the building.

Facilities to be provided

-Building will have non-slip floor. There will be a physiotherapy room, yoga room and a modern kitchen.

-Bathrooms to be built as per the convenience of the elderly. -Four modern lifts will be installed in the complex, one of which will be capable of accommodating a stretcher.

-24-hour ambulance service and medicine availability.

-Supermarket to be built below the complex.

-Special arrangements for entertainment.

-Parking for 32 cars in the basement.

RP Ahirwar IDA CEO said, “The basis on which the senior citizen complex is to be operated will be placed in the board meeting. Then it will be decided whether to rent it out or sell it all at once. We are also studying the places where such concepts are running. We will follow the most successful model and run it. The building construction will be completed in December.”