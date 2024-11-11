Indore: 14 Penalised As Real-Time Traffic Challan Realisation System Goes Live

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen violators were fined for jumping red signals as the system of realising fines in real-time through Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) went live on Sunday.

The city administration and police have begun strict implementation of traffic rules as part of which a real-time action of issuing challans and collecting spot fines at the next square have kicked-off.

ACP (Traffic) Manish Khatri said the drive was conducted at Rasoma Square from 1pm to 3pm and a fine was collected from the violators at MR 9 Square. Under the guidance of collector Asheesh Singh, the challan action was initiated jointly by the Indore Smart City, which is responsible for ICCC which controls ITMS cameras, and traffic police.

It is noteworthy that automatic challans are generated on breaking signals, but there was a need for improvement in the system of realising fines. For this, it was decided that challan action should be done in real-time. If a driver violates the signal at one square, then the amount of fine will be realised at the next square.

During the drive, Smart City chief executive officer Divyank Singh and DCP (traffic) Arvind Tiwari took challan action through the traffic police for violating the red light at the square with the ITMS system.