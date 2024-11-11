 Indore: 14 Penalised As Real-Time Traffic Challan Realisation System Goes Live
Under the guidance of collector Asheesh Singh, the challan action was initiated jointly by the Indore Smart City, which is responsible for ICCC which controls ITMS cameras, and traffic police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen violators were fined for jumping red signals as the system of realising fines in real-time through Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) went live on Sunday.  

The city administration and police have begun strict implementation of traffic rules as part of which a real-time action of issuing challans and collecting spot fines at the next square have kicked-off.  

ACP (Traffic) Manish Khatri said the drive was conducted at Rasoma Square from 1pm to 3pm and a fine was collected from the violators at MR 9 Square. Under the guidance of collector Asheesh Singh, the challan action was initiated jointly by the Indore Smart City, which is responsible for ICCC which controls ITMS cameras, and traffic police.  

During the drive, Smart City chief executive officer Divyank Singh and DCP (traffic) Arvind Tiwari took challan action through the traffic police for violating the red light at the square with the ITMS system. 

