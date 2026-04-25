No Warning Sign, No Barricades! Open Pit Near Runway At Indore Airport Poses Safety Concerns

Open Pit Found Near Runway At Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major safety lapse came to light at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, where a pit dug near the runway for cabling work was left open without proper safety measures.

According to sources, the pit was dug near the runway in front of the terminal for cable and ducting work.

However, it was neither filled nor secured for several days. No warning signs, barricades or lighting have been installed around the site, raising concerns of a possible accident.

Airport authorities denied negligence, stating that such work is part of regular operations and the pit is located a few metres away from the runway.

Airport management said the pit will be filled only after the work is completed and dismissed the absence of warning signs as part of the process.

However, Aviation experts, said that as per DGCA safety guidelines, areas around the runway must be kept level to reduce the risk of accidents if an aircraft veers off track.

They added that any excavation must be immediately filled or temporarily covered, and proper indicators, flags, and lights must be installed, especially at night.

Experts warned that the presence of an open pit near the runway increases the risk of serious accidents. They added that even during ongoing construction, safety norms cannot be ignored.

Runway remains incomplete

Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised over incomplete runway work. Of the airport’s 2,754-metre runway, around 1,100 metres reportedly remains unfinished, with the second asphalt layer yet to be laid.

Despite this, the runway, which was shut at night for 17 months, has been made operational 24 hours a day since March 29.

Sources also claim that necessary approval from DGCA may not have been taken for operating flights on the incomplete runway, making the situation more serious.