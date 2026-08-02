 No Roof At Crematorium: Family Performs 4-Year-Old's Last Rites Under Tarpaulin In Alirajpur
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No Roof At Crematorium: Family Performs 4-Year-Old's Last Rites Under Tarpaulin In Alirajpur

A four-year-old boy's last rites were performed under a plastic sheet during heavy rain in Alirajpur's Holi Phalia village after the local crematorium was found without a roof or shed. Viral photographs triggered criticism, with villagers blaming administrative neglect and demanding permanent rain shelters and basic cremation facilities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 02, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
No Roof At Crematorium: Family Performs 4-Year-Old's Last Rites Under Tarpaulin In Alirajpur
No Roof At Crematorium: Family Performs 4-Year-Old's Last Rites Under Tarpaulin In Alirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the absence of a roof or shed at the local crematorium, villagers held up a plastic sheet over the body of a four-year-old boy to perform his last rites during heavy rain on Saturday at Holi Phalia village in Bayda, under the Udaygarh area of Aalirajpur district.

Rain continued throughout the proceedings, leaving family members and villagers drenched as they held the tarpaulin in place while completing the rituals.

Photographs of the incident circulated on social media, prompting widespread criticism.

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Villagers said that such difficulties recur every year during the monsoon, as the crematorium lacks a permanent shed, platform or seating arrangement despite repeated requests to the authorities.

Locals added that the absence of basic cremation infrastructure reflects administrative negligence.

Residents have demanded that the administration and elected representatives construct a permanent shed at the crematorium at the earliest, along with rain protection and seating arrangements, to ensure no family is compelled to perform last rites under such circumstances in the future.

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