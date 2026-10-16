No Power Cuts During Festivals, MP Sudhir Gupta Directs Electricity Officials In MP's Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta reviewed the progress of electricity department schemes and development works at a meeting at the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company division office on Friday.

Gupta directed officials to improve public awareness of government schemes, ensure uninterrupted power supply and take strict action against the theft of electrical equipment.

The meeting reviewed the Centre's RDSS and KfW schemes, the state government's SSTD scheme and solar energy projects. Gupta directed officials to install information boards at project sites detailing the schemes and ongoing works.

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He instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during festivals and complete maintenance of power lines and equipment in advance. He also stressed reliable power supply for farmers' rabi irrigation needs.

Gupta directed officials to resolve letters submitted by public representatives within 15 to 20 days and inform them of the action taken. He also sought comparative data on the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana's progress.

He called for strict action against the theft of transformers, oil, coils and other electrical equipment in coordination with the police.