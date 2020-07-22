No plan of imposing two-day lockdown in Indore, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: Putting aside all the speculations, Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh has said lockdown will be observed only on Sundays in the district.
However, Choithram and Niranjanpur Vegetable Mandies will be closed on Saturday too. Government and private offices can remain open only with 50% staff strength. The timing of night curfew has been reduced by one hour and will now be effective from 9 pm to 5 am.
Brushing aside speculation of an intense version of lockdown, Collector Singh said there is no plan of imposing a two-day lockdown in the district. For now, it’s only on Sundays. He also issued orders in this regard under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code-1973. Action will be taken if the order is violated.
Singh said that closure duration of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Fruit, Vegetable, Potato and Onion (Choithram) Mandi and Niranjanpur Mandi has been extended to Saturday.
WHAT’S ON
Medical services, media persons will be exempted from the night curfew order and Sunday curfew. All "curfew passes" issued earlier to people other than those services have been repealed in the night curfew.
Office opens with 50% staff
All the government, semi-government offices of the state and central government will operate in the city with 50 per cent staff strength. However, presence of officers will be 100%. The said restriction will not be effective on the Revenue earning offices of Central and State Government. All private offices located in ambit of Indore Municipal Corporation will also be operating with maximum 50 per cent staff strength. The said ban will not be effective on industries. In case of violation of this restrictive order, action will be taken under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code. Remaining orders and exemptions given from time to time will remain in force.