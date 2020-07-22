No plan of imposing two-day lockdown in Indore, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: Putting aside all the speculations, Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh has said lockdown will be observed only on Sundays in the district.

However, Choithram and Niranjanpur Vegetable Mandies will be closed on Saturday too. Government and private offices can remain open only with 50% staff strength. The timing of night curfew has been reduced by one hour and will now be effective from 9 pm to 5 am.

Brushing aside speculation of an intense version of lockdown, Collector Singh said there is no plan of imposing a two-day lockdown in the district. For now, it’s only on Sundays. He also issued orders in this regard under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code-1973. Action will be taken if the order is violated.

Singh said that closure duration of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Fruit, Vegetable, Potato and Onion (Choithram) Mandi and Niranjanpur Mandi has been extended to Saturday.