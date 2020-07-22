Watch: Indore vegetable vendor Raisa Ansari speaks fluent English as she protests shop opening scheme

Indore: Raisa Ansari’s scathing video went viral on Wednesday. Claiming to be Masters in Physics from DAVV in 2011, she expressed her anguish in fluent English. She was hyper on the IMC’s drive against roadside vendors and the guidelines issued by the district administration.
She said her father is 75 years old and she was the seventh generation descendant selling fruits and vegetables in Malwa Mill Mandi area. She alleged that the IMC policies were harsh on veggie and fruits vendors on the name of rules and regulations.
She asked "How will the families of the vendors (at least 20 to 25 members in each family) survive such onslaught? The IMC always removes us from the Mandi, where shall we go? If we aren’t allowed to sell fruits and vegetables, how shall we survive? Should we starve to death or present a dharna at the collector's house and give up ourselves there?"
Asked why she didn’t scout for a job with all the education she has? Raisa quipped… "Do not want a private job".
She also flayed the IMC’s left-right shop operating scheme which is benefitting none, she alleged.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)