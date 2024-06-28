No End To Plight: Villagers In Burhanpur Forced To Carry Injured Person On Cot In Absence Of Accessible Road

Villagers of Dhulkot village, Burhanpur, carrying injured person on cot |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The distant health centre coupled with the lack of a road infrastructure trouble the rural residents in Dhulkot village who had to resort to carrying an accident victim on a cot to the nearest motorable road to get an ambulance to transport him to the health centre.

As per details, Dhulkot village, home to approximately 40 households, is located about 1.5 km away from the nearest main road. However, heavy downpour leaves the road waterlogged. The victim, identified as Dittu Vesta, was severely injured after his vehicle slipped on the bad road. Upon calling an ambulance, the driver refused to navigate the dilapidated road.

Due to the unavailability of a motorable road, neither ambulance nor any other vehicle could reach the spot and villagers had no other option other than carrying the patient in a cot to reach the waiting ambulance. This resulted in a delay of over an hour before medical assistance could be provided.

Bhim Singh, a resident, highlighted that such challenges are common, particularly during the monsoon when even pregnant women and other patients were transported on cots or bullock carts to reach medical help.

Residents expressed frustration over repeated appeals for road repairs falling on deaf ears, despite assurances from local authorities in the past. They cited unfulfilled promises by elected officials, including MLA Manju Dadu.

Nepanagar SDM Ajmer Singh Gaur assured that after assessing the situation firsthand, efforts would be made to expedite road repairs, potentially through direct communication with the district collector.

There have been similar instances in the past where patients had to be carried on cots due to a lack of medical facilities or inaccessible roads. From health to education, the absence of a proper road infrastructure adversely affects almost every aspect of life for the residents of the village.