No Car Day Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Appeals Residents To Walk, Cycle For Greener Indore; But Did Indore Really Go Car-Free?

Several cars spotted at Marimata Square in Indore on September 22-- No Car Day Indore. | Photo By: Anand Shivre

No Car Day Indore: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has announced ‘No Car Day’ in the city on September 22. The campaign has been launched as part of the 'Green Indore Initiative' and aims to curb pollution, promote clean air, and encourage green modes of transport in the Swachh city.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has urged residents to walk, cycle, or use public transport to extend their support to ‘Car Free Day Indore’. He appealed to citizens to observe a day without cars, stating that reduced vehicle usage would help ease traffic congestion and improve air quality, contributing positively to both public health and the environment.

22 सितंबर | No Car Day



एक दिन कार के बिना, शहर के नाम।



आइए 22 सितंबर को अपनी रोज़मर्रा की यात्रा के लिए पैदल चलें, साइकिल चलाएँ या सार्वजनिक परिवहन का विकल्प चुनें।



कम कारें, कम ट्रैफिक और स्वच्छ हवा की दिशा में एक दिन का यह प्रयास शहर के पर्यावरण और सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर… pic.twitter.com/pXq2vgdsdE — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) September 21, 2026

Sharing his thoughts about Car Free Day Indore, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav wrote on X, "22 September | No Car Day

"One day without a car, in the name of the city. Let’s walk, cycle, or choose public transport for our daily commute on 22 September. This one-day effort towards fewer cars, less traffic, and cleaner air can have a positive impact on the city’s environment and public spaces. A step towards a clean, green, and healthy Indore.

#NoCarDay #Indore #CleanIndore #GreenIndore"

One day without cars campaign in Indore

The 'Car Free Day Indore' campaign was highly praised on the social media. The city's ground reality, however, was different. There was hardly any difference visible on the roads or traffic as several cars were spotted today across the city-- Marimata Square, VIP Road, just like any other day. Though government officials, policemen complied by the norm and were seen riding bicycles and scooters.

Govt staff and cops spotted on two-wheelers to observe 'No Car Day' in Indore. |

Cars spotted at VIP Road, Indore | Pic By: Anand Shivre

Why is Indore observing No Car Day?

Indore is observing No Car Day on September 22 to encourage citizens to use public transport and reduce their dependence on private vehicles and promote cleaner, greener modes of transportation. The initiative aims to raise awareness about rising traffic congestion, air pollution and the need for sustainable urban mobility.

The No Car Day Indore initiative is also part of broader efforts towards building a cleaner and more environmentally sustainable city. Through public participation, the campaign promotes responsible commuting habits and encourages citizens to contribute towards a Clean Indore and Green Indore vision.