Indore's Curryeves, Apna Sweets Among 3 Eateries Inspected For Food Safety; Samples Of Butter Paneer, Mixed Veg Sent For Testing

Curryeves, Apna Sweets Among 3 Indore Eateries Inspected For Food Safety | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration inspected three food establishments on Monday following complaints and surprise checks, finding hygiene lapses and collecting 13 food samples for laboratory testing.

Senior Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said a surprise inspection at Curryeves restaurant on Bypass Road found that employees' medical certificates and pest-control certificates were unavailable.

Officials also found open dustbins in the kitchen and vegetarian and non-vegetarian food stored in the same refrigerator. Four samples- red gravy, brown gravy, paneer and curd- were collected for testing.

Following a complaint received through WhatsApp, officials inspected Apna Sweets in New Palasia and directed the management to improve cleanliness and food hygiene.

Seven samples of turmeric powder, chilli powder, Kitchen King masala, prepared potato masala, dal, mixed vegetables and butter paneer were collected.

The samples will be sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal. A notice will also be issued over the shortcomings.

Officials also inspected New Sundar Hotel in South Tukoganj, where medical certificates of kitchen workers and food testing reports were unavailable.

Two samples of paneer and rice were collected for testing. The establishment will also be issued a notice.

Further action under the Food Safety and Standards Act and relevant rules will be taken after the laboratory reports are received. Officials said inspections and sampling will continue across the city.