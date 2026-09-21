Indore Chhatron Ki Goonj: 'Hum Kaam Karte, Nahi Toh Congress Jaise Rapper Ko Bulate....' Kailash Vijayvargiya Slams Rahul Gandhi's Student Event

Indore Latest News (Madhya Pradesh): MP Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday targeted the Congress over the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme and the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, alleging that attempts were being made to create unrest in the name of student issues. He said student politics should remain rooted in democratic values and urged the Congress to introspect after the DUSU election results. Addressing a development programme in Indore, Vijayvargiya said India has a strong democratic tradition and the same principles should be followed in student politics.

He alleged that some organisations were trying to promote anarchy under the guise of raising students’ issues. Referring to the DUSU results, he said the Congress should analyse the outcome and understand the message given by students.

Vijayvargiya also criticised the alleged mimicry of 'mother' during a programme attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said a mother holds the highest place in Indian culture and disrespect towards any mother is unacceptable. He demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation over the incident.

He said the basic objective of politics should be development and resolution of public grievances.

According to Vijayvargiya, political parties should work for development at every level, from the country and state to the city, ward and polling booth, rather than relying on entertainment or mimicry to attract crowds.

Highlighting development work in his assembly constituency, Vijayvargiya said the area earlier faced serious drinking water problems. Residents had to depend on wells, and later borewells were also drilled when the wells dried up. However, those sources eventually became inadequate.

He said the situation improved after a water supply system was established through the Narmada pipeline. Referring to the inauguration of a Sanjeevani Clinic, Vijayvargiya said the government was working to address public problems at the local level.

He added that his goal is to make his assembly constituency problem-free within the next five years.