Who Is Pulkit Mani? Comedian Behind Viral PM Modi Mimicry At Chhatron Ki Goonj Event In Indore

The name Pulkit Mani has suddenly entered the political spotlight after the stand-up comedian performed a mimicry act of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore on September 19. The performance, which showed PM Modi’s mannerisms, speech style and gestures, has since triggered a political row, with BJP leaders criticising the act.

But who is Pulkit Mani, the comedian at the centre of the controversy?

Who Is Pulkit Mani?

Pulkit Mani, also known online as Hunny or @hunnywhoisfunny, is an Indian stand-up comedian and digital content creator known for mimicry, satire and short-form comedy videos. He has been performing stand-up professionally since around 2021 and has built much of his audience through social media.

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His comedy frequently combines impressions of public figures with political and social satire, along with observations about everyday life. He has particularly gained attention for his impersonation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From French Teacher To Stand-Up Comic

Before pursuing comedy full-time, Mani worked as a French teacher at a school in Noida and also took up translation-related work. He eventually moved towards stand-up comedy and digital content, developing a style that blends mimicry with political commentary and observational humour.

His online presence helped him reach a wider audience beyond the traditional stand-up circuit, with his Instagram account becoming a major platform for his comedy clips and live-show promotions.

Modi Mimicry That Went Viral

Mani shot to wider prominence in 2026 after a satirical video impersonating Prime Minister Modi’s mannerisms and style of interacting with foreign leaders went viral.

The act played on Modi’s characteristic gestures, laughter, hand movements, hugs with foreign leaders and repeated use of the phrase “my friend”. The comedian also incorporated other recognisable references associated with the Prime Minister.

The video reportedly garnered millions of views before access to the content was restricted in India, bringing Mani into a wider discussion around political satire, comedy and online content regulation.

What Happened At Rahul Gandhi’s Indore Event?

Mani later appeared alongside Rahul Gandhi at the Congress leader’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore. During the stage performance, he again impersonated Modi, including references to the Prime Minister’s interactions with foreign leaders and a recent incident involving an elderly woman for whom Modi had reportedly asked for a chair.

Gandhi was seen laughing and interacting with Mani during parts of the performance. Videos of the episode were subsequently shared widely on social media, including by Congress-linked accounts.

The performance drew criticism from BJP leaders, who accused Gandhi and the Congress of allowing disrespectful remarks against the Prime Minister and an elderly woman. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan described the episode as “uncouth culture”, while other party leaders also criticised the act. These are BJP's characterisations of the performance and its context.

‘Raw Hunny’ And Growing Digital Following

Mani has also taken his comedy beyond short social media clips. His stand-up special ‘Raw Hunny’, released on YouTube in February 2026, has attracted a substantial online audience. He continues to perform live shows while using Instagram and YouTube to publish excerpts of his work and connect with viewers.

Pulkit Mani's Recent Legal Battle With Meta

Mani was also in the news earlier this month after approaching the Delhi High Court over copyright strikes that led to the removal of some of his original Instagram reels.

The comedian alleged that his content had been taken down following copyright complaints from unidentified individuals. During the proceedings, Meta informed the court that it had restored two of the reels. The Delhi High Court subsequently issued summons to the defendants in the case.