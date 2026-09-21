Food Safety Lapses Found At Two Dhabas Along Indore Bypass Road, 11 Samples Of Paneer, Curd & Spices Sent For Testing

Food Safety Lapses Found At Two Bypass Road Dhabas, 11 Samples Collected In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration inspected two dhabas on Bypass Road and collected 11 food samples for laboratory testing, officials said.

Senior Food Officer Manish Swami said officials conducted the inspections on Saturday under the directions of the Food Safety Commissioner and the guidance of Collector Shivam Verma.

At MS Jammu Kashmir Dhaba, opposite Omaxe City-1, officials found that the food registration certificate was not properly displayed. The establishment also lacked a water testing report and health check-up certificates for food workers.

Some packets of raw food were found open, water had accumulated in the washing area and drainage arrangements were inadequate. Food workers were also found without caps and aprons. Samples of paneer, tur dal and mixed dal were collected.

The team also inspected Gill Da Dhaba-2, opposite Omaxe City-1. The food registration certificate was not displayed and the storage area was found to be unorganised.

Officials found a dirty and damaged floor, grease deposits on the kitchen exhaust and walls and inadequate cleanliness.

Raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were found stored in the same freezer.

Officials also found open dustbins and inadequate cleaning and drainage arrangements. Health certificates of food workers were not available and some workers were not wearing caps, aprons and gloves.

Officials collected eight samples from the dhaba: paneer, curd, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, green chilli sauce, red chilli sauce and soybean sauce.

All 11 samples will be sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal. Further action will be taken based on the laboratory reports.