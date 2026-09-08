Speeding Car Kills 2 Friends On Scooter, Rams 3 Autos & Cart; Driver Arrested In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night joyride turned horrific for two friends near Marimata Square when a speeding car rammed their scooter, killing both. The car also hit three auto-rickshaws and a roadside cart.

Angry locals caught and thrashed the driver before handing him over to police.

The accident occurred around 12:30 am on the stretch between Marimata Square and Ujjain Naka, near Kumhar Khedi.

The deceased were identified as Dharmendra Sonere (30), a mason, and Nandkishore Solanki (32), a vegetable vendor, both residents of Satya Sai Nagar.

According to police, the duo had stepped out for a late-night drive when the car hit their scooter, flinging both several feet into the air.

Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Gurjar said the driver, Ankit Yadav of Sundar Nagar, was arrested and the vehicle seized.

Yadav, who works at an automobile showroom, was reportedly returning home from a friend's place when the accident occurred.

Locals claimed four people were in the car at the time of the collision. Two allegedly fled, while the crowd caught the other two.

Eyewitnesses Allege Drunk Driving

Before hitting the scooter, the car had struck three auto-rickshaws and a vegetable cart. Enraged locals intercepted the car, dragged out the driver and thrashed him.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver was heavily intoxicated. Police said medical tests were underway to determine his blood-alcohol level.