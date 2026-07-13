NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Worker's Death During Sewer Cleaning In Ujjain -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the death of a worker and injuries to two others after they allegedly inhaled toxic gases while cleaning a sewer chamber in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

According to a statement, the incident reportedly occurred near Pipli Naka on Bhairavgarh Road in Ujjain when the victims entered the sewer chamber and fell unconscious.

According to the media report cited by the NHRC, one of the workers later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the other two are undergoing treatment.

Three Rescued After Falling Into Open Sewer Chamber In Ujjain#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/6ChMul35PV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 7, 2026

The Commission has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Ujjain Superintendent of Police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

It has sought details on the status of the investigation and information on the compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased worker and the injured workers.

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Ujjain Superintendent of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The report is expected to include the status of the investigation as well as compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased worker and the injured workers," the statement said.