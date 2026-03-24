 NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance After Three Sanitation Workers Die From Toxic Gas In Raipur Septic Tank
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NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance After Three Sanitation Workers Die From Toxic Gas In Raipur Septic Tank

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of the deaths of three sanitation workers in Raipur, who reportedly died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank. The panel has sought a detailed report from district authorities within two weeks, citing serious concerns over human rights violations and alleged lack of safety gear.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that three sanitation workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh on 17th March 2026. | AI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that three sanitation workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh on 17th March 2026. Reportedly, the relatives of the victims alleged that neither the hospital management nor the private contractor provided them safety gear.

Serious Concerns

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Raipur, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

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The report is also expected to include the status of the investigation.

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