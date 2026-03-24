Metamorphosis Exhibition At CSMVS Celebrates India’s Evolving Tribal And Folk Art Traditions Amid Modernisation

India’s vibrant tribal and folk art heritage, which is resiliently evolving nature in a rapidly modernising world, is the theme of a new exhibition at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), formerly known as the Prince Of Wales Museum. |

Mumbai: India’s vibrant tribal and folk art heritage, which is resiliently evolving nature in a rapidly modernising world, is the theme of a new exhibition at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), formerly known as the Prince Of Wales Museum.

Inauguration and Curatorial Vision

The exhibition, Metamorphosis: Art, Artists and Traditions – Community, Creativity, Continuity, was inaugurated on March 24. Reflecting a continuum of creativity rooted in community life and cultural memory, the show brings master craftsmen, including Chhemet Rigzin and Stanzin Chokdup who displays Ladakh's iconic Cham masks; Alima Khatun, with her Nakshi Kantha embroidery, West Bengal; Gajam Govardhan and his Telia Rumal textiles, and Venkat Raman Singh Shyam who brings the Gond painting art from Madhya Pradesh.

According to Sabyasachi Mukherjee, director general of CSMVS, such initiatives are vital at a time when technological advancement and mass production risk overshadowing handcrafted art. He emphasised that museums must play a proactive role in documenting and preserving these practices for future generations.

Sustaining Heritage

The exhibition forms part of the Museum’s broader project, ‘Promotion and Preservation of Indian Tribal and Folk Cultural Heritage’, supported by Bank of America. This initiative aims to sustain traditional art forms while aligning with national efforts to promote skill development and entrepreneurship among artisan communities.

A distinctive feature of Metamorphosis is its curation by students from the CSMVS Postgraduate Diploma in Museology and Conservation, affiliated with the University of Mumbai. Developed as part of their academic programme, the exhibition is part of the the Museum’s project to nurture emerging museum professionals.

Theme of Transformation

The central theme of the exhibition is the idea of transformation—how traditions adapt while remaining anchored in their origins. Works such as Floods of Change by Pankaj Shah reflect the socio-economic shifts in Kutch since the 2001 earthquake, while Symbol of Unity by Arjan Singh celebrates the enduring interdependence of artisan communities.

Metamorphosis is both a tribute and a call to action—honouring the artisans who sustain these traditions and urging greater recognition of their cultural significance in contemporary society, the museum said.

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