'You. Me. Always': Kuldeep Yadav Hugs Wife Vanshika In UNSEEN Wedding Photos

By: Aanchal C | March 24, 2026

Newlyweds Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha may have tied the knot days ago, but their wedding moments continue to steal hearts online

Kuldeep shared a series of stunning pictures from their March 14 Mussoorie ceremony with the caption: "You. Me. Always ♥️♾️"

In one of the most heartwarming pictures, Kuldeep and Vanshika embraced each other with their eyes closed in a black and white frame

For her big day, Vanshika embraced timeless bridal elegance in a stunning red lehenga by Sabyasachi

The ensemble featured a richly embroidered skirt adorned with intricate gold zardozi work and traditional handcrafted motifs

Her jewellery elevated the look further with a statement Kundan necklace set paired with matching earrings and a maang tikka placed perfectly at the centre

Meanwhile, Kuldeep matched her grandeur in an elegant ivory sherwani by Manish Malhotra

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