3 Labourers Rescued After Falling Unconscious Inside Sewer Chamber In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers were rescued after they fell into an open sewer chamber in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Tuesday.

According to information, the incident occurred near the Pipli Naka area on the road towards Bhairavgarh in Ujjain.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

According to initial information, two people had fallen into the sewer chamber, and a third person who went inside to rescue them also became unconscious.

Their identities and whether they were labourers or local residents are yet to be confirmed.

The incident took place when Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma was on his way to visit the Kaal Bhairav temple.

After noticing the situation, he stopped his vehicle and immediately informed the police team.

Police and rescue personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to bring the three people out of the sewer chamber.

The rescue team managed to pull them out safely and rushed them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the quick response by the team helped prevent a major tragedy. SP Pradeep Sharma personally supervised the rescue operation at the site.

Further details about the condition of the rescued persons are awaited.