 3 Labourers Killed, Several Injured As Under-Construction Resort Wall Collapses Near Jaipur - VIDEO
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3 Labourers Killed, Several Injured As Under-Construction Resort Wall Collapses Near Jaipur - VIDEO

Three labourers, including two women, were killed and over 12 others injured after a wall of an under-construction resort collapsed in Jaipur's Chandwaji area on Monday. The victims were repairing a sewerage pit when the accident occurred. Police launched a rescue operation and began investigating the cause, including possible safety lapses.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, June 29, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
3 Labourers Killed, Several Injured As Under-Construction Resort Wall Collapses Near Jaipur - VIDEO

Jaipur: Three labourers, including two women, were killed and more than a dozen others injured after a wall of an under-construction resort collapsed in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Monday. The incident occurred in the Chandwaji police station area while workers were carrying out repairs in a sewerage pit.

According to officials, several labourers were working near the sewerage pit when the wall suddenly gave way, trapping them beneath the debris. Police, administrative officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident.

Rescue operation launched

With assistance from local residents, rescuers pulled the trapped workers from the rubble and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A large-scale rescue operation was carried out to ensure no one remained trapped under the debris. Police also cordoned off the area to facilitate relief work and maintain safety.

Investigation underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. Officials said the probe will examine whether prescribed safety norms were followed during the construction work. The process of identifying the deceased is also underway.

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The administration said strict action would be taken against those responsible if the investigation finds negligence or violation of construction safety regulations.

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