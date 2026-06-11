3 Labourers Drown In Kothi Helipad Canal In Omkareshwar – All Three Bodies Recovered | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers working on the Omkareshwar-Mortakka road construction project drowned in the Kothi Helipad canal in Omkareshwar. Authorities recovered all three bodies and confirmed their deaths.

According to police, dumper driver Ramcharan (53), a resident of Kherda in Khargone district, filed a report at Mandhata Police Station. He told police that fellow workers Sunil Sahu, Bhagwandas Sahu and Aniket Yadav had gone to bathe in the canal on Wednesday evening but did not return to their camp.

When the three men failed to report for work the next morning, their colleagues began searching for them. At the canal bank, they found the workers’ clothes and personal belongings.

Police, district administration officials and rescue teams immediately launched a search operation. They recovered the bodies of Sunil Sahu (20), a resident of Sidhi, and Aniket Yadav (25), from Gopalganj in Bihar, about 200 metres from the incident site and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Rescue teams continued searching for Bhagwandas Sahu (20) throughout the day and recovered his body around 5 pm, nearly 300 metres from the site. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.