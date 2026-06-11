Crime Branch Recovers 230 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹50 Lakh In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major success, the city crime branch recovered 230 lost and stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 50 lakh and returned them to their owners on Wednesday.

DCP (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said the recovery was made after complaints were received through the CitizenCOP application and the CEIR (Sanchar Saathi) portal.

The recovered phones were traced to various districts of Madhya Pradesh as well as other states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. The recovered devices included several expensive smartphones of different brands.

A total of 807 mobile phones have been returned to complainants so far in 2026 through efforts under the CitizenCOP app and the CEIR complaint system.

The app, developed by Indore Police, allows citizens to report incidents and register complaints regarding lost or stolen property online.

Similarly, the CEIR portal of the Department of Telecommunications helps users block the IMEI number of a lost or stolen mobile phone and assists police in tracing the device.

Officials said public awareness and use of online complaint platforms have increased significantly, helping police recover lost property more efficiently.

The cyber cell team of the crime branch played a key role in tracing and recovering the mobile phones.

Three from Dhar district held with stolen goods worth ₹13 Lakh

Three men from the Bagh Tanda area in Dhar district were arrested in connection with a theft at a mobile phone shop in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

Stolen goods worth Rs 13 lakh, including a motorcycle used in the crime, were recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway.

ACP (Vijay Nagar) Parag Saini said the theft took place at the shop on June 7. Mobile phones and cash were stolen from the premises.

Three teams were constituted to trace and arrest the accused. After examining CCTV footage, police arrested Pradeep alias Chhotu, Tetiya alias Kelari and Nirbhay, all residents of the Bagh Tanda area.

Police recovered goods worth Rs 13 lakh from the accused. During questioning, they allegedly confessed to the crime and informed police that they had been living in a rented house in the MIG area for the past month.

They had conducted a recce of the shop before committing the theft when they found an opportunity.