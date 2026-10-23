NHRC Issues Notice To MP Govt Over Allegations Of Children Being Paid To Join Digvijaya Singh’s Yatra | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over a complaint alleging that children were offered money to participate in a yatra led by former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and raise objectionable political slogans.

NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo said the commission had directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh to conduct a proper investigation into the allegations and submit a report within 15 days.

Delhi: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo says, "We have issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Madhya Pradesh. We received a complaint alleging that children were brought to a rally being organised by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and leader Digvijaya Singh by misusing funds. The complaint also alleged that children were gathered to increase the crowd at the rally, made to hold flags, banners and posters, and asked to raise slogans..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2026

"We have received a complaint alleging that Digvijaya Singh has initiated a march and has been exploiting children to increase the size of the crowds participating in it. The complainant has suggested that children might be involved through some arrangement, possibly involving monetary payments," Kanoongo said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over a complaint alleging that children were offered money to participate in a yatra led by former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and raise political slogans. The NHRC, headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo, directed the state Chief Secretary and DGP to investigate the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also been asked to probe the alleged online circulation of videos and photographs of the children. — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2026

He further stated that the complaint alleged that children were being made to raise objectionable political slogans during the march.

"Furthermore, the complainant has alleged that Digvijaya Singh is having children chant objectionable political slogans.

Acting on this complaint, we have issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh, directing them to conduct a proper investigation into the matter and submit a report to us. We have granted them a period of 15 days to do so," he added.

The NHRC has sought an Action Taken Report from the state authorities after examining the complaint and directed them to investigate the allegations. The commission's notice seeks a report on the action taken by the authorities within the stipulated period.

The complaint also raised concerns over the alleged involvement of children in the political march, including claims that they may have been brought in through monetary arrangements and made to chant political slogans.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also been asked to investigate the alleged online circulation of videos and photographs featuring the children.

ANI