Bhopal GIS-2025 Fountain Scam Under Fresh Scrutiny After ACS Sanjay Dubey's Video Goes Viral | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The alleged scam in the installation of 19 fountains for the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2025 has come under fresh scrutiny after a video of additional chief secretary (ACS) Sanjay Dubey concerning alleged irregularities in procurement in urban local bodies went viral.

The Urban Administration and Development Department (UADD) in August 2026 had questioned the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) second inquiry report, which documented several discrepancies but failed to establish accountability or quantify the financial loss to the government.

The investigation has also left key allegations of inflated equipment prices and the installation of lower-capacity motors largely unaddressed, and Free Press had raised questions in a report published on Sept 4 about the effectiveness of the inquiry.

Missing components, substandard fittings found

The inspection found missing flower jet nozzles, connectors, LED lights and stainless-steel (SS) headers at several locations. PVC nipples were used instead of specified nozzle-connectors at the Museum, ISBT, Shri Krishna Pranami Temple and TT Nagar.

Missing components were also reported at Bhadbhada intersection, Polytechnic Square, Hindi Bhawan and airport-area fountains. Fountains at Lalghat and Boat Club were non-functional. At Traffic and Bharat Mata intersections, BMC claimed the nozzles had been stolen but provided no supporting documents.

Motor capacity, prices remain unverified

The complaint alleged that non-Schedule of Rates (non-SOR) equipment was purchased at two to three times the market prices. While estimates included 7.5 HP and 10 HP motors, the complaint questioned whether only 2 to 2.5 HP motors were installed.

The second inquiry did not verify motor capacity or prices. At Rethghat Square, waterlogging prevented the team from identifying the motor's specifications. The report also failed to trace the fountain missing from its original location near Taj Hotel.

UADD seeks response; Lokayukta probe remains inconclusive

UADD deputy director Ekta Agarwal said the report recorded deficiencies but failed to identify responsible officials or quantify financial losses. The department has sought BMC's response.

The Lokayukta had rejected the initial inquiry and ordered a fresh investigation into a complaint naming superintendent engineer Udit Garg and executive engineer-in-charge RK Trivedi.

A committee was constituted on April 1. BMC had prepared estimates worth Rs 1.73 crore for the 19 fountains, but the second report left questions of expenditure, accountability and potential losses unanswered. The Lokayukta's probe has yet to reach a conclusion.

Official statement

Madhya Pradesh urban administration and development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told Free Press that detailed discussions on the issues would be held soon. I will speak to all the department's officers soon after I return to Bhopal,