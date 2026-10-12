Next Stop Hyderabad! Team India, West Indies Reach Indore Airport After T20 Clash | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After an action-packed T20 encounter at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Sunday, October 11, players from the Indian and West Indies cricket teams arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport as they prepared to leave the city for Hyderabad. Both teams are scheduled to depart shortly for their next fixture, bringing their Indore visit to an end. The departure marks the next stage of the teams' cricketing schedule following their match in the city.

The players reached the airport following the conclusion of their cricketing commitments in Indore. Their onward journey to Hyderabad is part of the scheduled travel arrangements for the next match.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: The Indian and West Indies cricket teams arrived at Indore Airport after Sunday’s T20 match at Holkar Stadium. Following the match, both teams are scheduled to depart for Hyderabad shortly for their next fixture https://t.co/PjMcjSQh7g — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2026

Holkar Stadium, one of Madhya Pradesh's prominent international cricket venues, hosted the T20 encounter between the two sides on Sunday.

The stadium has previously hosted several international matches and remains an important venue for cricket in central India. Both teams are now preparing for their next assignment in Hyderabad, where they are expected to continue their cricketing engagements.

The movement of international cricketers through Indore Airport marked the conclusion of their stay in the city following the match. The Indian and West Indies squads are scheduled to travel together to Hyderabad as part of their onward journey.

The teams' departure also concludes the Indore leg of their cricketing schedule, with attention now shifting to their upcoming fixture.

India defeated the West Indies by 14 runs in Sunday's third T20I at Holkar Stadium, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The fourth T20I is scheduled for October 14 at 7 PM at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad