India vs West Indies T20 In Indore Marred By Crowd Mismanagement, Thousands Face Entry Delays At Holkar Stadium | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Poor crowd management and delayed entry left thousands of cricket fans frustrated during the third T20 International between India and the West Indies at Holkar Stadium on Sunday, putting a question mark over the arrangements made for the high-profile match.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 spectators were reportedly outside the stadium even after the match had begun.

Many fans complained about inadequate arrangements and said they had to wait for nearly an hour before being allowed inside. The delay frustrated the spectators who had arrived to cheer Team India.

Fans expressed disappointment over the arrangements, particularly the failure to ensure smooth entry despite the large turnout. The situation highlighted gaps in crowd management and handling of spectators at a major sporting event.

Vinay Mehra, who travelled from Narmadapuram to watch the match, said Indore was known for its cleanliness, but the arrangements for managing the crowd at the stadium were unsatisfactory.

He said the police could not handle the crowd effectively, adding that spectators faced difficulties entering the venue.

The enthusiasm among fans remained high despite the inconvenience, with spectators waving the national flag and chanting "India-India" inside the stadium.

Altercation reported among spectators

During the India–West Indies T20 international match at Holkar Stadium, a minor altercation broke out among spectators in the stands following a heated verbal dispute.

The argument escalated quickly, resulting in physical assault, and one youth's clothes were torn during the scuffle. Police and security personnel promptly intervened to separate the parties and restore order.