Indore Food Safety Crackdown Intensifies Ahead Of Festivals, 965 Inspections, ₹50 Lakh Fines Reported | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide safe food and sweets during festivals, Collector Shivam Verma directed the Food Safety Administration to intensify inspections of food products.

Special attention will be given to sweets, 'namkeen', 'mawa', ghee, edible oils and other festive food items to prevent adulteration and ensure food safety.

Verma issued the directions during a district-level advisory committee meeting on implementing the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, held on Saturday. Chief executive officer of the Zila Panchayat, Himanshu Prajapati, was also present.

The collector directed officials to closely monitor the manufacture, storage and sale of food products during the festive season. Strict action must be taken against establishments found selling adulterated or substandard food items.

Officials have also been asked to monitor cleanliness, food quality and hygiene standards in hotel and restaurant kitchens, schools, hostels and 'Anganwadi' centres.

During the meeting, district food safety officer Manish Swami presented details of inspections and enforcement action taken between April 1 and Sept 30, 2026.

According to the report, the department conducted 965 inspections and collected 2,046food samples for testing during this period. These included 834 legal samples and 1,212 surveillance samples.

The department also filed 38 cases in court for various violations. The department delivered decisions in 20 cases and imposed fines totalling Rs 50 lakh after the accused were found guilty.

During the 2026-27 financial year, the department seized around 31,000 kg of food products, including milk and dairy products, ghee, edible oils and beverages. The estimated value of the seized material was around Rs 86 lakh.

The department also took action against establishments with serious violations, including collecting samples and suspending food business activities where required.

The department also conducted on-the-spot testing of 2,563 food samples through its mobile food testing laboratory.

In addition, it organised 35 public awareness programmes and 35 training sessions to educate consumers and food business operators about adulteration, hygiene and safe food practices.

The collector directed officials to maintain strict vigilance during the festive season and ensure consumers receive safe, quality food products.