Newest Deadline For MR 10 Indore's ISBT Completion Is Dec 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At last, the date for completion of IDA’s Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) project at MR10 has been finalised as December 15, with a delay of two years. It was originally planned to be completed by June 2022 but due to the delays on account of Covid the deadline was later shifted to December 2022 which was again shifted to 2023 .
According to senior IDA officials, work order was allotted in Sept 2019, but due to Covid-19 breakout, the construction work could only be speeded up in June 2020.
IDA officials said that the work of the ISBT continued even during Diwali and it is going on constantly in shifts.
IDA CEO RP Ahirwar said that December 15 has been set as a final deadline of the completion of ISBT. Most of the work has been completed while some work is in the final stage.
ISBT MR-10 PROJECT
Terminus Capacity
Rotation of 1440 buses daily
Passengers benefited
80,000
Parking space (4-wheeler)
160
Parking space (auto rickshaw)
150
Parking space (2-wheeler)
600
Parking space basement
(4-wheeler)
315
Waiting room capacity
1100 passengers
Ticket counters
14
Food court stalls
12
Other shops
24
Other services
ATM booth
Tourist help desk
Guard room
Police Control room
Medical room
DELAY TIMELINE
2019
Work begins in September 2019
2020
Work halted March 2020 due to Covid-19
2022
Work resumes again with deadline of June 2022. In June 2022, IDA unable to complete the work and a new deadline of December 2022 set
2023: Deadline revised again for completion in 2023
2024: It is expected to get completed in December 2024