 Indore-Nagpur Flight Delayed By 5.25 Hour Due To Aircraft Engine Snag
Indore-Nagpur Flight Delayed By 5.25 Hour Due To Aircraft Engine Snag

A total of 71 passengers boarded the flight for Nagpur During the engine check the pilot got signs of technical fault in the engine.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
Flight delayed | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Alertness of the pilot of the Indore-Nagpur flight averted a possible major accident at the Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport on Wednesday. The pilot detected a snag in the engine of the aircraft during the pre-flight check. The flight could depart only after a delay of 5.25 hours after the snag was rectified.

As per the information received from the airport, IndiGo Airline’s flight 6E 7744 that arrives from Jaipur departs for Nagpur at 7.55 am. This morning the flight landed at the city airport at its scheduled time of 7.20 am. A total of 71 passengers boarded the flight for Nagpur During the engine check the pilot got signs of technical fault in the engine.

The pilot immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and IndiGo's engineering team about this. The engineering team started to check the engine and in the meanwhile the airline staff de-boarded the passengers and took them back to the waiting area of the terminal.

Official sources informed after completing the repairing the work of the engine, the flight could depart at 1.30 pm for Nagpur.

