 Indore: Discussion On Rights Of Dead Held At District Hospital
Indore: Discussion On Rights Of Dead Held At District Hospital

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:01 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An in-depth discussion on an untouched topic:  Rights of the Dead – Role & Responsibility of Society, Media, Administration, Advocate and Doctors was held at district hospital on Wednesday to mark the completion of 18 years of its post-mortem services.

Former governor of Himachal Pradesh, Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje was the chief guest of the event who said, "We were taught that the deceased have no rights, but this event shed light on a new perspective. Earlier, we followed the coroner system, as practiced by the British, which maintained greater transparency. It’s unfortunate that it was removed."

During the event, Ashwini Verma commended Dr Bharat Vajpayee, a forensic expert who has diligently worked for 18 years without taking any leave, emphasising his dedication to securing justice for the deceased. “Dr Vajpayee has fought to give rights to the deceased,” Verma said.

Civil surgeon Dr G L Sodhi praised Dr Vajpayee’s work and said “Few individuals go to such lengths. The deceased, in a way, speaks for themselves, revealing clues that help finding the cause of their death." Former MLA Satyanarayan Sattan said "If you remove a letter from the word ‘Shiv,’ it becomes ‘Shav’ (meaning corpse). The soul is eternal, so we should focus on organ donation."  

