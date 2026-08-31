Newborn's Body Surfaces From Cow Dung Heap After Overflowing Tank Water Washes Away Part In Burhanpur

Newborn's Body Found Buried In Cow Dung In Burhanpur - Body Surfaces After Overflowing Tank Water Washes Away Part Of Dung Heap | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn baby's body was found in a heap of cow dung near a garbage site in Siwal village of Burhanpur district's Nepanagar area on Monday morning.

The body came to light at 10 am after water overflowing from a village panchayat tank began flowing through the area and washed away part of the dung heap.

Villagers spotted the body and immediately informed the police. Nepanagar police reached the spot, prepared a 'panchnama' and recovered the body. Villagers and panchayat representatives also gave statements.

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Nepanagar SDM Srijan Shrivastava and tehsildar Jagan Waskale reached the spot at 2 pm and inspected the site. Police are investigating who abandoned the newborn at the site.

Nepanagar police station in-charge Shahabuddin Qureshi said the police had received information about an unidentified newborn found dead near the water tank.

A case of unnatural death has been registered. Prima facie, the body appears to be that of a baby girl, and further investigation is underway.

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As soon as informed, Rajendra Nagar police reached the spot after receiving the information. They conducted a panchanama, and sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem.