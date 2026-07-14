Burhanpur Boy Walks Again With Robotic Limbs After Surviving High-Voltage Shock | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable feat of medical care, a multidisciplinary team at Shri Aurobindo Hospital has helped a six-year-old boy regain mobility and independence after a devastating high-voltage electric shock left him with life-threatening injuries.

After eight months of treatment and rehabilitation, Manthan Adolkar from Shahpur in Burhanpur district can now walk and perform daily activities with the help of robotic prosthetic limbs.

Doctors said Manthan suffered severe electrical burns in December last year after coming into contact with a high-tension power line while playing on a rooftop.

The injuries were so extensive that both arms had to be amputated from the shoulder and his left leg from the hip to save his life. After initial treatment locally, he was referred to Shri Aurobindo Hospital incritical condition.

Paediatric surgeon Dr Advait Prakash said the child was treated using advanced technology and modern medical equipment.

Shri Aurobindo Group Founder Chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari took up the case as a challenge and arranged imported robotic prosthetic limbs.

Despite delays caused by the Iran-US conflict affecting international logistics, the hospital ensured the devices reached India.

A team of plastic surgeons, orthopaedic specialists, paediatricians, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychiatrists, psychologists and anaesthesiologists worked together to restore the child's functional abilities.

The hospital also bore the treatment costs after the family's Ayushman Bharat insurance cover was exhausted.

Doctors said Manthan can now walk, eat independently and has regained movement in his artificial elbow, wrist and fingers, marking a major milestone in his recovery.